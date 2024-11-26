South Pole Illuminated Festival to kick off month-long events

While people can't wait for Thanksgiving meals this Thursday, it's time to start thinking about the magic of Christmas.

The city of McAllen is getting ready for its South Pole Illuminated Festival.

McAllen Convention Center Marketing and Special Events Supervisor Joe Garcia speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on what people can expect at the big event.

The South Pole Illuminated Festival kicks off Friday, November 29 at the McAllen Convention Center and ends on December 29.

