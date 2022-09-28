x

South Texas Red Cross chapter gearing up to provide support in Florida

1 hour 53 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, September 28 2022 Sep 28, 2022 September 28, 2022 8:55 PM September 28, 2022 in News - Local
By: Cassandra Garcia

Members of the South Texas branch of the American Red Cross say they’re on stand-by to be deployed to Florida to provide aid to the state following the arrival of Hurricane Ian.

“We'll be deployed to work with our elected officials which is part of what I do here in the Valley - working with our mayors, our city and local governments and all that because there's just going to be a lot of coordination,” David Luna, executive director of the American Red Cross of South Texas said.

RELATED: Local AEP crews heading to Florida to help restore power after Hurricane Ian makes landfall

Luna said he anticipates he'll be sent in about a week to replenish the team and take over for the crews that are already there. 

The American Red Cross emergency response vehicle in the Valley is also on stand-by to head to Florida if needed. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days