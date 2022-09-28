South Texas Red Cross chapter gearing up to provide support in Florida
Members of the South Texas branch of the American Red Cross say they’re on stand-by to be deployed to Florida to provide aid to the state following the arrival of Hurricane Ian.
“We'll be deployed to work with our elected officials which is part of what I do here in the Valley - working with our mayors, our city and local governments and all that because there's just going to be a lot of coordination,” David Luna, executive director of the American Red Cross of South Texas said.
RELATED: Local AEP crews heading to Florida to help restore power after Hurricane Ian makes landfall
Luna said he anticipates he'll be sent in about a week to replenish the team and take over for the crews that are already there.
The American Red Cross emergency response vehicle in the Valley is also on stand-by to head to Florida if needed.
