x

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch delayed due to weather, rescheduled for Saturday

5 hours 4 minutes 29 seconds ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 May 27, 2020 12:54 PM May 27, 2020 in News
Photo by SpaceX

The mission will send astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to space aboard the Crew Dragon capsule, a first for a spacecraft designed by Elon Musk’s company, SpaceX. If successful, it will be a historic achievement for SpaceX as it would become the first privately owned company to take humans to the ISS and meet NASA’s certification requirements.

Report a Typo

Related Stories

More News

Radar
7 Days