x

SpaceX officially moves upcoming launch to Tuesday at Boca Chica site

SpaceX officially moves upcoming launch to Tuesday at Boca Chica site
1 hour 47 minutes 43 seconds ago Friday, November 15 2024 Nov 15, 2024 November 15, 2024 9:36 PM November 15, 2024 in News - Local
Photo courtesy of mgnonline.com

SpaceX has moved its sixth flight test at Boca Chica to Tuesday, November 19 with the 30-minute launch window beginning at 4 p.m.

The FAA has already issued a temporary flight restrictions around Boca Chica after granting the company a launch permit last month.

SpaceX said this next flight test aims to bringing the booster back to the launch site. They also said surrounding areas can expect to hear a sonic boom around the landing zone.

For more information on the launch, click here.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days