SpaceX officially moves upcoming launch to Tuesday at Boca Chica site
SpaceX has moved its sixth flight test at Boca Chica to Tuesday, November 19 with the 30-minute launch window beginning at 4 p.m.
The FAA has already issued a temporary flight restrictions around Boca Chica after granting the company a launch permit last month.
SpaceX said this next flight test aims to bringing the booster back to the launch site. They also said surrounding areas can expect to hear a sonic boom around the landing zone.
For more information on the launch, click here.
More News
News Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Nov. 15, 2024
-
City of Harlingen conducting survey on growth plan
-
Memorial march held in honor of late Cameron County deputy constable
-
Fire spreads to several structures, RVs at Bay Breeze RV Park in...
-
Chemical leak in Weslaco sparks maintenance review
Sports Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Nov. 15, 2024
-
Harlingen South softball star Amira Rodriguez commits to Washington
-
UTRGV Vaqueros sweep Incarnate Word to clinch top four seed in Southland...
-
Playoff Game of the Week Preview: Sharyland vs. Mercedes
-
Bi-district playoffs - Thursday Night Valley Football Highlights