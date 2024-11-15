SpaceX officially moves upcoming launch to Tuesday at Boca Chica site

Photo courtesy of mgnonline.com

SpaceX has moved its sixth flight test at Boca Chica to Tuesday, November 19 with the 30-minute launch window beginning at 4 p.m.

The FAA has already issued a temporary flight restrictions around Boca Chica after granting the company a launch permit last month.

SpaceX said this next flight test aims to bringing the booster back to the launch site. They also said surrounding areas can expect to hear a sonic boom around the landing zone.

For more information on the launch, click here.