SpaceX prepared for seventh Starship flight test at Boca Chica

SpaceX confirmed they are prepared for Starship's seventh flight test.

In an online post on their website, SpaceX says they've upgraded the ship, and they plan to try to return it to the launch site for a catch, which is something SpaceX wasn't able to do on their last attempt.

As of now, the company hasn't officially said when the next launch would be. However, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on X, formerly known as Twitter, it would happen on January 10.

