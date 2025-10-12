SpaceX prepping for Starship's 11th launch out of Starbase

SpaceX will launch its Starship rocket for the 11th time on Monday, the company announced.

The rocket is set to launch from SpaceX’s launch site in Cameron County on Monday, Oct. 13, with a 75-minute launch window that starts at 6:15 p.m. central.

Starship’s last launch was on Aug. 26, and the company said Monday’s launch will include similar flight experiments such as stress-testing Starship’s heatshield.

The launch will use maneuvers that will mimic the upper stage’s final approach for a future return to the launch site, SpaceX said.

“Residents of Cameron County and those in the nearby area may hear a loud noise resulting from the rocket’s 33 Raptor engines firing upon ignition and as the vehicle launches toward space, but what people experience will depend on weather and other conditions, “a SpaceX news release stated.

In response to the SpaceX activity, Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr., ordered the temporary closure of access to Boca Chica Beach and State Highway 4 from FM 1419 (Oklahoma Ave.) to the entrance of Boca Chica Beach.

According to the order, the closure will start at noon on Monday, Oct. 13, and end that day at 10 p.m. CT

RELATED STORY: Is NASA losing the moon race? All eyes are on the megarocket launching Monday for answers