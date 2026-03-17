Free health fair raising diabetes awareness in Willacy County

Free health fair raising diabetes awareness in Willacy County

The organization Unidos Contra La Diabetes is set to host a free health fair.

Diabetes Alert Day is set for Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

This event is open to the public and focuses on diabetes prevention, education, and awareness in Willacy County, according to a news release.

Free health screenings and resources will also be available.

Click here for more information.