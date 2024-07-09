UPDATE: Spectrum announces services have been restored

EDITOR'S NOTE: On Tuesday, July 9 at 7:48 p.m., a Spectrum spokesperson announced services have been restored. Read the statement in full below.

“As of 7:30 p.m. Spectrum services have been restored in parts of Texas that were affected by a third-party infrastructure issue caused by the impact of Hurricane Beryl. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Previous story below:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Spectrum customers in the Rio Grande Valley are experiencing phone and internet outages.

Ask Spectrum wrote in a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, that they are aware of the outages in the Texas area and are working to quickly resolve the problem.

We are aware of an outage affecting customers in the Texas area. We apologize for inconvenience and are working to resolve as quickly as possible. Thank you. — Ask Spectrum (@Ask_Spectrum) July 9, 2024

In a statement, Charter Communications — Spectrum's parent company — confirmed to Channel 5 News the outage was caused by the impact of Beryl.

Read the statement in full below:

“We are aware of the outage currently affecting customers in parts of Texas. The outage is due to a third-party infrastructure issue caused by the impact of Hurricane Beryl. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working with the third party to resolve this as quickly as possible."

A timeframe for when services would be restored was not provided.

The city of La Joya wrote in a Facebook post that they are experiencing phone line outages due to Spectrum's service interruption.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra posted on X that the sheriff's office is also experiencing phone communication issues. He said incoming and outgoing calls are hit-and-miss, but their 911 calls are not affected.

Starr County posted on Facebook that the courthouse has also been affected by the outage. They said all phone lines and internet service at the courthouse and courthouse annex are down.

South Texas College also announced on Facebook that the outage is affecting their campuses.