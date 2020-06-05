x

Spike in COVID-19 cases across Valley due to slow turnaround of results

Friday, June 05 2020
By: Rudy Mireles

The Rio Grande Valley saw its largest jump in coronavirus cases in a single day on Thursday with 66 cases combined.

Hidalgo, Starr and Willacy counties had the biggest spikes over the last week. Cameron County has remained steady since early April.

Dr. Emily Prot, Region 11 director for the Texas Department of State Health Services, says slow turnaround accounts for the sudden spike.

“Depending on which lab the results were sent to, those results would start coming in. So, I'm not surprised that we're getting more of those results from the military missions that were conducted last week and that we're starting to get back throughout this week. So, we're just getting results as they come through,” explained Dr. Prot.

