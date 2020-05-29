Sports Minute: Aldon Smith says he's better man, seeks revival with Cowboys

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

Dallas defensive end Aldon Smith says he's a better man and is confident he can be an elite pass rusher again after being suspended from the NFL for nearly five years. The 30-year-old was reinstated last week after signing a one-year deal with the Cowboys in April. Smith was a rising star in San Francisco when a litany of legal troubles began after the 2012 season. Oakland released him two years ago amid allegations of domestic violence. Smith says a conversation with his ailing grandmother before she died helped turn him around.

