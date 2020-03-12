Sports Minute: American women hide US Soccer logo during anthem in protest
FRISCO, Texas (AP) - The increasingly bitter dispute between American women's national soccer team and the U.S. Soccer Federation spilled onto the field when players wore their warm-up jerseys inside out in a protest before their 3-1 victory over Japan. Players filed a gender discrimination suit against the USSF, a case scheduled for trial starting May 5 in federal court in Los Angeles. The USSF submitted legal papers this week claiming that the women are less skilled and have less-demanding roles than the men on its national team. By wearing jerseys inside out, players hid the USSF crest on the jerseys.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Valley school districts look at options in preparation for possible virus case
-
Traveling memorial honoring fallen Vietnam troops makes stop in Valley
-
Events at Edinburg arena to go on as scheduled - for now
-
Coronavirus scare puts hinder on Hispanic traditions
-
Dog caught on camera stealing packages from McAllen residence