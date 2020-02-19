Sports Minute: Díaz, Aguilar, Goodwin win salary arbitration cases

PHOENIX (AP) - Houston infielder Aledmys Díaz, Miami first baseman Jesús Aguilar and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Brian Goodwin all won their salary arbitration cases, cutting the teams' advantage to 6-4 in decisions this year with three cases remaining. Díaz was awarded $2.6 million rather than $2 million, Aguilar $2,575,000 instead of $2,325,000 and Goodwin $2.2 million rather than $1.85 million. A decision is pending for Arizona pitcher Archie Bradley, whose case was argued Tuesday. Two players remain scheduled for hearings this week: Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto and reliever Héctor Neris.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.