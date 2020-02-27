Sports Minute: Gibson scores 23 to lead North Texas over FIU 78-59

MIAMI (AP) - Umoja Gibson had 23 points as North Texas topped Florida International 78-59.Gibson shot 6 for 9 from deep.James Reese had 16 points for North Texas (19-10, 13-3 Conference USA). Zachary Simmons added 15 points. Javion Hamlet had 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds.Osasumwen Osaghae had 18 points and four blocks for the Panthers (17-11, 8-7). Cameron Corcoran added 10 points.

