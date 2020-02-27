Sports Minute: Gibson scores 23 to lead North Texas over FIU 78-59
MIAMI (AP) - Umoja Gibson had 23 points as North Texas topped Florida International 78-59.Gibson shot 6 for 9 from deep.James Reese had 16 points for North Texas (19-10, 13-3 Conference USA). Zachary Simmons added 15 points. Javion Hamlet had 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds.Osasumwen Osaghae had 18 points and four blocks for the Panthers (17-11, 8-7). Cameron Corcoran added 10 points.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Mission 15-year-old wins 2nd place in national braille competition
-
Jury hears testimony from survivor in deadly Edinburg crash
-
Advocates question speedy process of new immigration policy along border
-
Judge grants request to further reduce bond of teen accused in Donna...
-
Drone training to open doors for Weslaco ISD students entering workforce