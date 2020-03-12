Sports Minute: Lovan helps UAB survive UTSA and red-hot Wallace 74-69

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Tavin Lovan scored 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds and made six assists as UAB defeated UTSA 74-69 in the first round of the Conference USA Conference tournament. Tyreek Scott-Grayson had 14 points for seventh-seeded UAB (19-13). Antonio Ralat added 11 points. Will Butler had nine points and seven rebounds. Keaton Wallace scored 28 points with eight 3-pointers for the tenth-seeded Roadrunners. UAB meets No. 2 seed Western Kentucky in the quarterfinal round.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.