Sports Minute: Lovan helps UAB survive UTSA and red-hot Wallace 74-69
FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Tavin Lovan scored 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds and made six assists as UAB defeated UTSA 74-69 in the first round of the Conference USA Conference tournament. Tyreek Scott-Grayson had 14 points for seventh-seeded UAB (19-13). Antonio Ralat added 11 points. Will Butler had nine points and seven rebounds. Keaton Wallace scored 28 points with eight 3-pointers for the tenth-seeded Roadrunners. UAB meets No. 2 seed Western Kentucky in the quarterfinal round.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Valley school districts look at options in preparation for possible virus case
-
Traveling memorial honoring fallen Vietnam troops makes stop in Valley
-
Events at Edinburg arena to go on as scheduled - for now
-
Coronavirus scare puts hinder on Hispanic traditions
-
Dog caught on camera stealing packages from McAllen residence