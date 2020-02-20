Sports Minute: No. 1 Baylor welcomes No. 3 Kansas in Big 12 showdown

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Basketball Writer

The biggest game of the weekend in the Big 12 is arguably the biggest game in college basketball so far this season: No. 1 Baylor against third-ranked Kansas. The Bears have already beaten the Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse and now welcome Kansas to Waco. On the women's side, second-ranked Baylor plays Oklahoma on Saturday before a quick turnaround Monday night against West Virginia. The Lady Bears are five wins away from completing a perfect conference season.

