Sports Minute: No. 1 Baylor welcomes No. 3 Kansas in Big 12 showdown

3 hours 40 minutes 27 seconds ago Thursday, February 20 2020 Feb 20, 2020 February 20, 2020 2:19 PM February 20, 2020 in Sports - AP - Texas

By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Basketball Writer

The biggest game of the weekend in the Big 12 is arguably the biggest game in college basketball so far this season: No. 1 Baylor against third-ranked Kansas. The Bears have already beaten the Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse and now welcome Kansas to Waco. On the women's side, second-ranked Baylor plays Oklahoma on Saturday before a quick turnaround Monday night against West Virginia. The Lady Bears are five wins away from completing a perfect conference season.

