Sports Minute: Ravens select Ohio State's Dobbins with 55th pick in draft

By DAVID GINSBURG

AP Sports Writer

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) - The Baltimore Ravens sought to enhance an already strong running game by selecting Ohio State standout J.K. Dobbins with the 55th overall pick in the NFL draft. Dobbins ran for a school-record 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns with the Buckeyes last season. He left after his junior season following a career in which he amassed 4,459 yards rushing with 38 TDs. After trading the 60th overall pick to New England, Baltimore took Texas A&M defensive tackle Justin Madubuike at No. 71.

