Sports Minute: Texans' longtime special teams coach Brad Seely retiring

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston Texans special teams coordinator Brad Seely is retiring after 31 seasons coaching in the NFL. Seely served as a team’s special teams coordinator from 1989-2019. In all, he has been a coach for 41 years and won three Super Bowls. He spent 10 seasons as New England’s special teams coach (1999-2008), where he was a part of three NFL championships and a 16-0 regular season in 2007. From 2009-10, Seely was in Cleveland Browns before moving to San Francisco, Oakland and Houston.

