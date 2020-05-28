x

Starr County confirms 6 additional coronavirus cases, total now 33

3 hours 32 minutes 50 seconds ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 May 28, 2020 3:16 PM May 28, 2020 in News - Local

Health officials in Starr County confirmed six more people tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

According to Dr. Jose Vazquez, the county’s health authority, the new patients involve a 27-year-old woman, an 81-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man from Rio Grande City, a 53-year-old man and a 26-year-old-woman from Roma as well as a 48-year-old man from La Grulla.

The total number of confirmed cases in Starr county is now 33.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days