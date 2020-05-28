Starr County confirms 6 additional coronavirus cases, total now 33

Health officials in Starr County confirmed six more people tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

According to Dr. Jose Vazquez, the county’s health authority, the new patients involve a 27-year-old woman, an 81-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man from Rio Grande City, a 53-year-old man and a 26-year-old-woman from Roma as well as a 48-year-old man from La Grulla.

The total number of confirmed cases in Starr county is now 33.