Starr County launches committee to investigate school threats

To help investigate school threats, Starr County law enforcement officials launched a new advisory committee.

Law enforcement officers will work with Starr County school districts to find out if threats are credible, and make a plan if they are.

“We went from having 400 students absent one day to have over one thousand absent the next day,” Rio Grande City Grulla ISD Superintendent Elsa Morris said. “So we figured it was something we needed to address."

The Starr County Sheriff’s Office is leading the committee.

“Our school districts and law enforcement agencies can have limited resources… we have county jurisdiction so we can help with our resources,” Brenda Martinez, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said.

The committee met for the second time on Monday and laid out responsibilities for each agency.

Rio Grande City Grulla ISD Police Chief Hugo Garcia says working together on investigations will speed up the process of verifying and responding to threats.

“Right now we're trying to determine who would react to a threat, who's gonna go to a call, Garcia said. “…To get the solution faster we need to work together to know what they're working, and they know what we're working so we won't be working the same case at the same time, and we attack it from different angles."

The advisory group plans to meet once every month.

Watch the video above for the full story.