Starr County man accused of stealing gravestone money makes court appearance, requests bond reduction

A man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from customers in Starr County was in court Wednesday.

Noie Hesbrook III is accused of stealing $135,000 from dozens of customers who paid for headstones, but never got them.

RELATED STORY: Headstone maker arrested in Louisiana returning to the Valley

Hesbrook was arrested last month in Louisiana after missing a March court date. He has at least 92 complaints filed against him.

Part of his hearing was to request his bond be reduced, and his case be dismissed; both requests were denied.

Continuing coverage tonight on Channel 5 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.