Starr County man accused of stealing gravestone money makes court appearance, requests bond reduction
A man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from customers in Starr County was in court Wednesday.
Noie Hesbrook III is accused of stealing $135,000 from dozens of customers who paid for headstones, but never got them.
Hesbrook was arrested last month in Louisiana after missing a March court date. He has at least 92 complaints filed against him.
Part of his hearing was to request his bond be reduced, and his case be dismissed; both requests were denied.
