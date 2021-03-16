Starr County to distribute wristbands for COVID-19 vaccines
Starr County is expecting 1,000 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and will distribute wristbands on Thursday, March 18, for people to receive it.
According to a social media post from the county, the wristbands will be given out on a first come first serve basis at Rio Grande City High School - located at 5726 FM 755 in Rio Grande City.
The distribution begins at 9 a.m. For more information, call 956-716-4800 for any question.
We are expecting 1,000 Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines. We will be distributing bracelets this Thursday, March 18,...Posted by Starr County Texas on Tuesday, March 16, 2021
