State sending over 300 travel nurses to South Texas hospitals
Due to the rising number of COVID-19 positive infections, the Texas Department of State Health Services is sending more than 340 traveling nurses to the Rio Grande Valley and other locations across South Texas.
The Valley, along with the rest of Texas, is experiencing a nursing staff shortage, as the increasing amount of coronavirus cases put a strain on hospital workers, particularly nurses.
As COVID-19 related hospitalizations rise, state reports show less than ten intensive care unit beds are available in the Rio Grande Valley, for over 1.3 million people.
Watch the video above for the full story.
