STC opens new student food pantry

South Texas College is fighting hunger thanks to the opening of its fourth student food pantry.

The student food pantry at the Technology Campus — located at 3700 W. Military Hwy. in Building B, room 175 — will operate on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., according to a news release.

STC already has student food pantries at its Pecan, Mid-Valley and Starr County campuses.

According to a Tuesday news release, the latest food pantry was made possible with a $10,000 donation from the STC Foundation.

“The new pantry ensures that the student community has access to nutritious food options, especially as the holiday season gets underway,” the news release stated. “As the pantry gets underway, not only will it support students on campus who may be experiencing food insecurity, it will also offer resources to connect them with additional college services that will support retention and graduation.”

A 2023 internal study conducted by STC indicated that 44% of STC students experience food insecurity, and 11% experience homelessness.

More information on the food pantry is available online.