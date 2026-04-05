STHS holding celebration of life vigil

In honor of National Donate Life Month, South Texas Health System is raising awareness about the life-saving impact of organ, eye, and tissue donation while encouraging Rio Grande Valley residents to register as donors.

To kick off the month-long observance, STHS will host a Celebration of Life Candlelight Vigil on Wednesday, April 1, at 6:30 pm in the STHS McAllen parking lot.

The event is held in partnership with the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance, the Texas Donor Network, and the San Antonio Eye Bank.

According to a social media post, the vigil will bring together individuals whose lives have been forever changed by organ donation, including transplant recipients and the families of donors being honored.

Watch the video above for more information.