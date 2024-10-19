Store operated by PSJA ISD students with special needs opening in Pharr

The first-ever store operated by PSJA ISD students is set to open Friday in Pharr.

Located on the corner of Gumwood Street and Preston Avenue, the PSJA Family Shop will be operated by students with special needs.

Among those students is Eddie Vargas. The 20-year-old man said operating the store will help him work toward his goal of working in retail.

“[I’m] just nervous, but mostly happy and excited for this opportunity to work here,” Vargas said.

Beyond learning financial skills, Vargas is hoping to build his self-esteem and social skills. It’s something his special education teacher and PSJA Family Shop Manager Sarah Gonzalez said other students also struggle with.

With the help of Gonzalez, six students with special needs will help operate the shop.

The students are all part of the PSJA ISD Pathways Toward Independence Program.

The shop aims to serve as a real world job training site for the students in partnership with the Texas Workforce commission.

The students will be paid $11 per hour, and they also helped make many of the products being sold.

“They're learning the process of making items and then also coming into the store and actually working it,” PSJA ISD Pathways Toward Independence Program Administrator Robin Hernandez said. “All of these things they're doing is for their grand goal for the graduation, and the goal for graduation is employment."

All revenue from the PSJA Family Shop will go toward the PSJA ISD Pathways Toward Independence Program.

The store opens on Friday, Oct. 18 at 9:30 a.m.

Watch the video above for the full story.