Store owner speaks out following armed robbery in San Benito

SAN BENITO – A man suspected of robbery at a San Benito store was arrested Thursday.

Store owner Antonio Rodriguez says a man came into the store with his hood up and held a gun to the clerk.

The man took the money, four packs of cigarettes and a pickle, Rodriguez said.

The San Benito Police Department says a person of interest is in custody and believed to be the same man who stole a pickup truck before 7 a.m.

