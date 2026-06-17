Stray animals at higher risk as screwworm spreads to Hill Country ranches
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is reporting 11 active screwworm cases in the U.S., with the latest found about 60 miles northeast of Del Rio.
Officials there found the parasite in cattle and goats.
The Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team was deployed to the Hill Country to help the Texas Animal Health Commission in impacted areas.
The veterinarian leading the team said the area is similar to the Rio Grande Valley, with many ranches and various animals.
"In areas where there are many stray animals, those populations are certainly at risk," Texas A&M University Veterinary Emergency Team Director Dr. Deb Zoran said.
Zoran said the state's animal health commission was getting many calls to check on exotic animals, stock-show animals, and smaller animals.
People within screwworm quarantine zones must have their animals checked before leaving the area to avoid spreading the parasite.
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