Student enrollment drops at Brownsville ISD

The Valley is growing, but student enrollment at some of the largest school districts is shrinking.

That is not the case in Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District.

Student enrollment at Edinburg ISD is up by 6,600. The school district credits several things, including its pre-k and athletic programs, for the boost in enrollment.

On the other side of the Valley, Brownsville Independent School District is playing catch up.

The district is down about 1,000 students compared to last year.

"During the pandemic, the last two and a half years, we noticed that there was a lot of kids that got lost for some reason or another," Brownsville ISD Superintendent Rene Gutierrez said. "We didn't have them back in our schools, perhaps some families moved within the area, or they just stopped coming to school."

Gutierrez has a list of those students, and staff members will be making home visits and calling parents asking why the students have not returned.