Student of the Week: Evelyn Trevino

Evelyn Trevino is a senior at Jimmy Carter Early College High School in La Joya. At just 17 years old, Trevino knows the meaning of hard work.

"Right now, this year, I'm Mu Alpha Theta, it's a math honors society, I'm the president," Trevino said. "I'm in the National Honors Society, I'm the historian. I compete in UIL, all four years I've competed in mathematics UIL, and this year I'm hoping to compete in science UIL."

Trevino is ranked number one in her class with a 4.0 GPA, and she is already kick-starting her higher education.

"I'm completing my associate's in science with a focus on engineering, and my goal right now is to attend Texas A&M University and major in engineering," Trevino said.

Trevino discovered her love for science early on, winning various awards from a young age.

"In the STEM field, especially in the Hispanic community, we don't have a lot of representation because they're not aware of all of these opportunities that are out there," Trevino said. "So that what I would make my goal, not only to succeed and further my education for myself, but to come back to the Valley and show that success is possible in the Hispanic community."

While her plate is full with school, Trevino also does varsity powerlifting at Palmview High School.

Her dedication and drive, admired by those around her, makes Evelyn Trevino Student of the Week.