Student of the Week: Nicole Delgado
From the court to the classroom, Nicole Delgado excels.
This San Isidro Tiger does it all, from volleyball, basketball, cross country, track, UIL academics, student government and FCCLA.
Delgado cites her family as her motivation.
"Toward school, I say it's my family, my parents and my older brother," Delgado said. "I know they're hard workers and they've always pushed me to do my best."
Nicole's drive and effort make her this week's Student of the Week.
