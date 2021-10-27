Student of the Week: Victoria Velazquez

Victoria Velazquez knows the meaning of hard work.

She's a stand-out student who shines in the classroom and on the field.

The senior at La Sara High School hopes to become a physician to one day make a difference in her community. She’s currently ranked number one in her class with a 4.2 GPA.

"One of the main reasons I want to go into this field in the first place is because as a minority, I get to see firsthand the adverse effects of inaccessibility to health care," Velazquez said. “I'm going to graduate this fall with my associate’s degree in science."

Velazquez also does track and cross-country and volunteers at a family clinic in Edinburg.

She’s also part of countless school clubs and programs — like UIL academics.

Her determination and perseverance makes her this week’s Student of the Week.