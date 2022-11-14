Students receive 'minor bumps and bruises' after bus crash, Rio Grande City Grulla ISD says

Photo credit: MGN Online

Some students received minor bumps and bruises after a bus crash Monday morning, according to a statement from Rio Grande City Grulla ISD.

The crash happened near La Union Elementary. School officials say bus #63 was hit as it was entering the intersection.

Four Grulla Middle School students and four students from La Union Elementary were on board at the time of the crash.

School officials say "there were some minor bumps and bruises, but none were deemed serious enough as to require treatment."

Paramedics cleared every student at the scene. Some parents took their child to the physician of their choice as a precautionary measure, officials said.

A student who was riding in the car that struck the bus had lacerations to his forehead and was taken to a local hospital. The child was enrolled in a neighboring school district, officials say.