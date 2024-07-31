Sullivan City police warning residents of scammers impersonating police

Police in Sullivan City are warning residents of a scam going around.

They say scammers are calling, texting and even e-mailing residents claiming to be a part of the police department.

They're also saying they work with a government agency or the bank.

Police say they're asking people for money through apps like Zelle or by wire transfer. They said they'll never ask for payments over the phone.

If you get a suspicious call or text, call the police.