Sunday, May 25, 2025: Hot and breezy with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
More News
News Video
-
Alamo fire chief offers pool safety tips for Memorial Day celebrations
-
4 people hospitalized in Alamo crash
-
Bond set for Edinburg man accused of stabbing girlfriend
-
Edcouch-Elsa ISD discusses school safety improvements made following Uvalde shooting
-
Uvalde: Remember the 21 - Channel 5 News reporter remembers covering Uvalde...
Sports Video
-
Palmview ends the season on a shut-out loss in game three
-
PSJA drops game three, Smithson Valley forces game three against Palmview
-
PSJA falls in Game 2; Winner-take-all Game 3 set for Saturday
-
Jaime Cordova pitches complete game shoutout to lift Palmview to Game 1...
-
PSJA takes Game 1 over Dripping Springs; one win away from state...