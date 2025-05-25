x

Sunday, May 25, 2025: Hot and breezy with highs in the 90s

Sunday, May 25, 2025: Hot and breezy with highs in the 90s
6 hours 29 minutes 49 seconds ago Sunday, May 25 2025 May 25, 2025 May 25, 2025 12:59 PM May 25, 2025 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days