Suspect in Alton deadly conduct incident arraigned, issued bond

The 17-year-old arrested in connection with a deadly conduct incident in Alton was arraigned Tuesday morning.

According to a news release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, Jesse James Reyna went before a judge and was formally charged with aggravated assault, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. His bond total was set at $57,000.

RELATED STORY: Alton deadly conduct revealed to be drug deal gone wrong, suspect identified

The incident occurred on July 28 at the 1300 block of Kansas Street.

Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office arrived at a scene and found a 15-year-old juvenile with leg injuries and a vehicle with multiple bullet holes.

Reyna admitted he was meeting with the juvenile to sell him drugs when the juvenile attempted to rob him at gunpoint.

Reyna said he struck the juvenile with his vehicle as the juvenile shot at him.

The juvenile remains hospitalized with a broken leg and will be facing charges for his involvement in the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any information is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 956-383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.