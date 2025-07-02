Suspect in Edinburg police chase extradited from Mexico

A Mexican national wanted in connection with a police chase that ended in a crash has been extradited to Hidalgo County by the Texas Department of Public Safety, according to a news release.

The news release said 20-year-old Misael Valdez-Tellez was identified as the driver in a 2023 high-speed vehicle pursuit in Edinburg.

Valdez-Tellez was driving a Ford F-250 when he crashed into another vehicle, injuring the driver and fleeing the scene, according to the news release. DPS troopers discovered a 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun inside the Ford and discovered the truck was stolen out of Harris County.

The news release said Valdez-Tellez was taken into DPS custody at the Federal Corrections Institute in Big Spring, TX. He was serving time for illegal reentry into the United States.

In connection with the Edinburg incident, Valdez-Tellez is charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, theft of property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful carrying of a weapon and failure to stop and render aid involving injury, according to the news release.

He was transported and booked into Hidalgo County Jail.