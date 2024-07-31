Suspect in McAllen murder investigation arrested

The man wanted in connection with the murder of a man from El Salvador is in custody, according to McAllen police spokesperson Sgt. John Saenz.

Hector Neptaly Reyez Mendoza was arrested on a murder charge on July 27 in connection with the investigation.

Mendoza was arraigned, and his bond was set at $1 million.

Details of the arrest weren't immediately available.

READ MORE: Records: Body of McAllen homicide victim found in suspect’s room

According to previous reports, the decomposing body of 47-year-old Jose Edgardo Sorto Molina was found in Mendoza's bedroom at a residence at the 2000 block of Houston Avenue on June 6.

A welfare concern had been placed for Molina on June 5 as he had not been seen since June 3, according to previous reports.

Police previously arrested Mario Nelson Amaya, 57, on a charge of false report to a peace officer in connection with the investigation.

According to a criminal complaint, Amaya said he knew Molina was killed with a machete, despite detectives not providing him that information.

Amaya then denied saying he knew how Molina died, the complaint stated. Jail records show Amaya was released from custody on June 9 on a $2,000 bond.