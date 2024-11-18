Suspended police chief sues Rio Grande City

Rio Grande City’s police chief is taking legal action against the city after he was suspended last week.

Channel 5 News received a copy of the lawsuit on Monday, which was filed on Friday.

As previously reported, Rio Grande City Police Chief Noe Castillo was suspended on Wednesday as the city investigates reports of “negligent mismanagement” of the public utilities department while Castillo was serving as deputy city manager.

ORIGINAL STORY: Rio Grande City police chief suspended

The lawsuit asks the suspension be reversed, and that a public hearing be held regarding his employment. The lawsuit does not ask for financial compensation on Castillo’s behalf.

The lawsuit revealed that the investigation into Castillo involves “faulty meters and water loss.”

According to the lawsuit, Castillo was suspended on Wednesday, Nov. 13, but city commissioners discussed Castillo’s personnel matters during a meeting held the previous day. The agenda for the meeting does not include Castillo’s employment as an agenda item, a violation of the Texas Open Meetings Act.

Castillo's attorney, Jay Peña, told Channel 5 News he’s prepared to take the lawsuit to federal court if it's not resolved.

A hearing date on the lawsuit was not set as of Monday evening.