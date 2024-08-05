TCEQ investigating ethanol spill from Brownsville crash

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is now investigating a tractor trailer turnover and hazmat spill that forced a brief evacuation in Brownsville.

People living in the area say the smell was intense when a truck carrying ethanol rolled over on Saturday.

The driver of the tractor-trailer that rolled over was on International Boulevard when he tried to turn on the Frontage Road for Highway 77, but lost control of their truck.

The Brownsville Fire Department says fire crews secured the scene and laid down piles of sand to keep the spill contained. An environmental cleanup company called CRRC was called in to clean the area.

Brownsville Fire Chief Jared Sheldon says the leak remained small at first, but during that cleanup, the top of the truck gave into pressure and thousands of gallons of ethanol poured out onto the concrete road.

"During the transfer, one of the hoses malfunctioned and caused a larger spill. At that time, our crews had evacuated a few of the residents nearby and were able to dike and contain the spill," Sheldon said.

Sheldon said the TCEQ, the state's agency on the environment, has been notified to check in on the cleanup work.

The TCEQ said based on their preliminary report there's no evidence the liquid ethanol reached any storm drains and their staff continue to investigate.