Teen in custody following fatal Weslaco shooting

Arturo Ramos III. Photo credit: Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office

An 18-year-old is in custody after shooting another teen and killing him, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Arturo Ramos III was charged with manslaughter Friday in connection with the fatal shooting, according to a news release.

As previously reported, deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the Valley Baptist Micro Hospital Thursday at around 6:18 p.m. after a dead 16-year-old male was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.

In a Friday news release, the sheriff’s office stated witnesses said they gathered at Ramos’ house at the 6400 Block of FM 88 where they began to “mishandle” a handgun.

According to the news release, witnesses said Ramos had the victim put on a bulletproof vest so he could shoot him.

“Ramos shot at the victim twice, once striking the bulletproof vest and the second shot struck the victim in the chest,” the news release stated.

Bond for Ramos was set at $125,000.