Tejano superstar Selena among recipients of National Medal of Arts

Photo credit: MGN Online/Selena / YouTube

The late Tejano superstar Selena Quintanilla is among the 20 recipients of National Medals of Arts, which will be formally presented by President Joe Biden at a Monday ceremony at the White House.

Biden will also award 19 other people with the National Humanities Medals.

According to the Associated Press, Selena Quintanilla is among three people who will receive a medal posthumously during the Monday ceremony. The other two individuals are artist Ruth Asawa and Anthony Bourdain.

Bourdain is a recipient of the humanities medal.

Selena Quintanilla, known popularly by just her first name, was a Grammy Award-winning Latin recording artist whose contributions to music and fashion made her one of the most celebrated Mexican American entertainers of the late 20th century, according to the National Medal of Arts website.

According to the National Medal of Arts website, the medal is the highest award given to artists by the United States government who are “deserving of special recognition by reason of their outstanding contributions to the excellence, growth, support and availability of the arts in the United States."

“We are very humbled and honored to receive this prestigious award of behalf of my sister,” Suzette Quintanilla said in a statement. “Selena often said, ‘The goal isn’t to live forever, but to create something that will,’ and this honor is a testament to Selena’s amazing legacy.”

Filmmakers Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee and Ken Burns, actress Eva Longoria, and singers Missy Elliott and Queen Latifah are among the other recipients of the arts medal.

A full list of recipients is available online.

The ceremony will be livestreamed on Monday, Oct. 21 at 4:30 p.m. CT on the White House's website.