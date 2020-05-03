Temporary closure of Boca Chica beach due to SpaceX testing

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. announced parts of State Highway 4 and Boca Chica Beach are set to be closed on Saturday May 2 between 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m Sunday.

Access to Boca Chica Beach as well as State Highway 4 from FM 1419 (Oklahoma Ave.) to the entrance of Boca Chica Beach will be closed temporarily due to anticipated test launch activities for SpaceX.

Alternate dates are scheduled for May 3 and May 4.