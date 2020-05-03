Temporary closure of Boca Chica beach due to SpaceX testing
Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. announced parts of State Highway 4 and Boca Chica Beach are set to be closed on Saturday May 2 between 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m Sunday.
Access to Boca Chica Beach as well as State Highway 4 from FM 1419 (Oklahoma Ave.) to the entrance of Boca Chica Beach will be closed temporarily due to anticipated test launch activities for SpaceX.
Alternate dates are scheduled for May 3 and May 4.
More News
News Video
-
LUPE launches relief fund to provide Valley immigrants aid during pandemic
-
Food Bank RGV filling the gaps to feed residents
-
Expert: Public's responsibility to adjust behavior in order to prevent spread of...
-
As Valley businesses reopen, virus testing accessibility rises
-
Pandemic Q&A: May 1