Texas AFT launches tool to track COVID-19 infections at schools
The Texas Education Agency is collecting information about confirmed cases of COVID-19 from school districts across the state, with plans to make the data public.
The Texas American Federation of Teachers, though, isn't waiting for the TEA to take action.
Texas AFT, a union that represents teachers, launched a COVID-19 tracking tool on Thursday.
It's designed to provide as much detail as possible about COVID-19 infections. The information, however, may not be as reliable as data reported by the state.
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Vanguard Academy remembers victims of 9/11 attack
-
Texas AFT launches tool to track COVID-19 infections at schools
-
McAllen, Sharyland school districts announce plans to resume in-person instruction for some...
-
Family mourns the death of 15-year-old girl killed by woman with two...
-
Woman says death certificate incorrectly listed the cause of her grandmother's death...