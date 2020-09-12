Texas AFT launches tool to track COVID-19 infections at schools

The Texas Education Agency is collecting information about confirmed cases of COVID-19 from school districts across the state, with plans to make the data public.

The Texas American Federation of Teachers, though, isn't waiting for the TEA to take action.

Texas AFT, a union that represents teachers, launched a COVID-19 tracking tool on Thursday.

It's designed to provide as much detail as possible about COVID-19 infections. The information, however, may not be as reliable as data reported by the state.

