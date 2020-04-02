x

Texas city orders residents to cover mouth, nose amid virus

By JUAN A. LOZANO
Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - Residents in Laredo are now required to wear something that covers their nose and mouth when they’re out in public during the coronavirus pandemic. If they don't, they face a fine of up to $1,000. Starting Thursday, everyone over age 5 in Laredo will have to wear a homemade mask, scarf or bandanna when entering a building open to the public, when pumping gas, or when using public transportation, taxis or ride shares. State health officials say there are nearly 4,700 cases of coronavirus in Texas and at least 70 related deaths.

