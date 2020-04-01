Texas court delays 3rd execution in midst of virus outbreak
HOUSTON (AP) - A third scheduled execution of a Texas death row inmate has been delayed following the spread of the coronavirus in the state. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Wednesday ordered a 60-day delay of Fabian Hernandez’s scheduled April 23 execution. Unlike the two executions that were delayed last month because of COVID-19, Texas’ highest criminal court did not give a reason for this stay. The order follows Hernandez’s attorney requesting a delay because of the “current health crisis.” Hernandez was condemned for fatally shooting his estranged wife and one of her friends in November 2006 in El Paso.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
