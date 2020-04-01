Texas court delays 3rd execution in midst of virus outbreak

HOUSTON (AP) - A third scheduled execution of a Texas death row inmate has been delayed following the spread of the coronavirus in the state. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Wednesday ordered a 60-day delay of Fabian Hernandez’s scheduled April 23 execution. Unlike the two executions that were delayed last month because of COVID-19, Texas’ highest criminal court did not give a reason for this stay. The order follows Hernandez’s attorney requesting a delay because of the “current health crisis.” Hernandez was condemned for fatally shooting his estranged wife and one of her friends in November 2006 in El Paso.

