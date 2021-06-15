Texas Democrats hold voting rights press conference Tuesday
Democratic members of the Texas Legislature joined Speaker Nancy Pelosi and members of the Texas Democratic Congressional Delegation for a press conference on voting rights in Texas, on Tuesday .
The press conference can be viewed on the Texas House Democratic Caucus Facebook page, or Speaker Pelosi's Facebook page.
Democratic members of the Texas Legislature met with leaders in Washington D.C. this week to discuss the temporary block of Senate Bill 7, which includes provisions to limit early voting hours and further tighten voting by mail.
Can't see the video? Click here.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: June 15, 2021
-
Harlingen tenant concerned about unfavorable living conditions
-
Early voting ends Tuesday for Brownsville, Harlingen runoff elections
-
Brownsville police searching for persons of interests in catalytic converter theft case
-
Javier Villalobos sworn in as McAllen mayor