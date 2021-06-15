Texas Democrats hold voting rights press conference Tuesday

Photo Credit: Dale Honeycutt / Unsplash

Democratic members of the Texas Legislature joined Speaker Nancy Pelosi and members of the Texas Democratic Congressional Delegation for a press conference on voting rights in Texas, on Tuesday .

The press conference can be viewed on the Texas House Democratic Caucus Facebook page, or Speaker Pelosi's Facebook page.

Democratic members of the Texas Legislature met with leaders in Washington D.C. this week to discuss the temporary block of Senate Bill 7, which includes provisions to limit early voting hours and further tighten voting by mail.

Can't see the video? Click here.