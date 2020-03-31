Texas governor extends social distancing measures through April

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday issued an executive order implementing “essential services and activity protocols" for Texas.

At a news conference Tuesday, Abbott announced that the executive order directs Texans to minimize non-essential gatherings and in-person contact with people who are not in the same household.

"In short, what this provides is that Texans are expected to limit personal interactions that can lead to the spread of COVID-19, while also still having the freedom to conduct daily activities such as going to the grocery store," Abbott said.

Additionally, Texas citizens are allowed to engage in physical activity like jogging or bicycling, as long as the necessary social distancing measures are implemented.

The order also includes exemption for religious services conducted in churches, congregations, and houses of worship.

The order will be effective at midnight on April 2 and will end April 30.