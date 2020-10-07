Texas governor lets some bars open for first time since June, says state has shown 'we can contain the spread of COVID'
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas governor lets some bars open for first time since June, says state has shown 'we can contain the spread of COVID.'
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Mission RV park dealing with major sewage issues
-
Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Mexico, toppling trees
-
Coronavirus spreads through White House, top levels of government
-
Edinburg CISD teachers union ask TEA to extended online learning for another...
-
Edinburg city council opposes change of nepotism policy