Texas Medical Association names first female Hispanic President

A Rio Grande Valley native is now the first ever Hispanic female President-Elect of the Texas Medical Association.

Dr. Lina Villarreal, the Texas Medical Association’s President-Elect was a pharmacist for 10 years before she started the long process of becoming a doctor. It was always a life long ambition.

Villarreal said her main concern is advocating for the needs of Latinos in the Rio Grande Valley who suffer from healthcare inequities and one of her biggest priorities is Medicaid expansion.

“60% of unemployed individuals are without insurance," Villarreal said. “ We have that terrible crown of being the last state in the union to have the highest number of uninsured and now it has gotten worse.”

