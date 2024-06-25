Texas Rangers investigating death of Hidalgo County inmate
A 58-year-old inmate at the Hidalgo County Jail died after he collapsed in his jail cell, according to a news release.
Juan Andres Guerra was declared dead on Monday at around 12:58 a.m. He suffered from pre-existing conditions and was on medications, the news release added.
The Texas Rangers were called in to investigate, and an autopsy was ordered.
When reached for comment on what charges Guerra had been arrested for and how long he had been in custody, the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office referred all questions to the Texas Rangers.
